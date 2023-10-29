The Tennessee Titans and the Atlanta Falcons are slated to meet in a Week 8 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Treylon Burks score a touchdown in this contest? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent numbers and trends.

Will Treylon Burks score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +375 (Bet $10 to win $37.50 if he scores a TD)

Burks has put up a 99-yard season thus far (33 yards per game), reeling in six balls on 13 targets.

Burks, in three games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Treylon Burks Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Saints 3 2 18 0 Week 2 Chargers 4 3 76 0 Week 3 @Browns 6 1 5 0

