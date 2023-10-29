Treylon Burks Week 8 Preview vs. the Falcons
Treylon Burks will be up against the seventh-best passing defense in the NFL when his Tennessee Titans meet the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.
Burks has 99 yards receiving on six grabs (on 13 targets) this campaign, averaging 33.0 yards per game.
Burks vs. the Falcons
- Burks vs the Falcons (since 2021): No games
- Atlanta has given up 100 or more receiving yards to one opposing receiver in the 2023 season.
- The Falcons have surrendered a TD pass to 10 opposing players this year.
- One opposing player has caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Atlanta on the season.
- The Falcons give up 190.1 passing yards per game, the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Falcons' defense ranks 25th in the NFL with 11 passing TDs allowed so far this season.
Titans Player Previews
Treylon Burks Receiving Props vs. the Falcons
- Receiving Yards: 22.5 (-111)
Burks Receiving Insights
- Burks has topped his receiving yards prop bet in one of three games this season.
- Burks has been targeted on 13 of his team's 165 passing attempts this season (7.9% target share).
- He has been targeted 13 times this season, averaging 7.6 yards per target.
- Having played three games this year, Burks has not had a TD reception.
Burks' Recent Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Receiving Stats
|Rushing Stats
|at Browns
|9/24/2023
|Week 3
|6 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Chargers
|9/17/2023
|Week 2
|4 TAR / 3 REC / 76 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Saints
|9/10/2023
|Week 1
|3 TAR / 2 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs
