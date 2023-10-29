The Atlanta Falcons (4-3) play the Tennessee Titans (2-4) on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Nissan Stadium. The spread foretells a close game, with the Falcons favored by 2.5 points. The over/under in the outing is set at 35 points.

In this week's NFL action, the Falcons take on the Titans. For those who want to place some in-game bets, we have all of the stats you need to know about these two teams.

Sign up to live bet on the Falcons-Titans matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Falcons vs Titans on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Titans vs. Falcons Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Titans have led after the first quarter in one game, have been losing after the first quarter in four games, and have been tied after the first quarter in one game .

At the end of the first quarter this year, the Falcons have been winning three times, have been behind two times, and have been tied two times.

Atlanta's offense is averaging 3.4 points in the first quarter this year. On defense, it is allowing 3.3 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

So far this season, the Titans have won the second quarter in one game, been outscored in the second quarter in three games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in two games.

The Falcons have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in one game this season, been outscored in the second quarter in four games, and they've tied in the second quarter in two games.

Atlanta's offense is averaging 4.1 points in the second quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 7.6 points on average in the second quarter.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

Regarding scoring in the third quarter, the Titans have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in four games and have lost the third quarter in two games.

In seven games this year, the Falcons have outscored their opponent in the third quarter two times, lost three times, and been knotted up two times.

On offense, Atlanta is averaging 2.3 points in the third quarter (27th-ranked) this year. It is allowing 3.9 points on average in the third quarter (13th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

In the Titans' six games this year, they have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter one time, been outscored four times, and tied one time.

In seven games this year, the Falcons have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter four times, lost two times, and been knotted up one time.

Atlanta's offense is averaging 7.6 points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is giving up 3.3 points on average in that quarter.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Titans vs. Falcons Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the completion of the first half, the Titans have led two times and have trailed four times.

The Falcons have been knotted up after the first half in two games and have trailed after the first half in five games this season.

2nd Half

The Titans have outscored their opponent in the second half in three games this season (2-1 record in those games). They've lost the second half in three games (0-3).

The Falcons have outscored their opponent in the second half in five games this season (4-1 record in those games), and they've been outscored in the second half in two games (0-2).

Atlanta's offense is averaging 9.9 points in the second half this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 7.1 points on average in the second half.

Rep the Falcons or the Titans with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.