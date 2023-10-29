Indianapolis Colts receiver Michael Pittman Jr. has a difficult matchup in Week 8 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the New Orleans Saints. The Saints are allowing the fourth-fewest passing yards in the NFL, 187 per game.

Pittman has a team-high 489-yard year on 42 catches with two scores so far. He has been targeted on 65 occasions, and averages 69.9 yards.

Pittman vs. the Saints

Pittman vs the Saints (since 2021): No games

No games New Orleans has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to one opposing receiver in the 2023 season.

The Saints have allowed eight opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

No player has registered more than one TD reception against New Orleans on the season.

Pittman will face the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this week. The Saints allow 187 passing yards per game.

Opponents of the Saints have scored eight touchdowns through the air (1.1 per game). The Saints' defense is 10th in the NFL in that category.

Michael Pittman Jr. Receiving Props vs. the Saints

Receiving Yards: 57.5 (-115)

Pittman Receiving Insights

Pittman, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in five of seven games this year.

Pittman has received 26.5% of his team's 245 passing attempts this season (65 targets).

He has 489 receiving yards on 65 targets to rank 67th in NFL play with 7.5 yards per target.

Pittman has hauled in two touchdown catches this season in seven games, one apiece on two occasions.

He has two total touchdowns this season (11.1% of his team's 18 offensive TDs).

With 10 red zone targets, Pittman has been on the receiving end of 34.5% of his team's 29 red zone pass attempts.

Pittman's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Browns 10/22/2023 Week 7 5 TAR / 2 REC / 83 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 10/15/2023 Week 6 14 TAR / 9 REC / 109 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 10/8/2023 Week 5 7 TAR / 5 REC / 52 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 10/1/2023 Week 4 5 TAR / 1 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 9/24/2023 Week 3 11 TAR / 9 REC / 77 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

