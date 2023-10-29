When the Indianapolis Colts and the New Orleans Saints go head to head in Week 8 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Michael Pittman Jr. find his way into the end zone? To check out how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, continue scrolling.

Will Michael Pittman Jr. score a touchdown against the Saints?

Odds to score a TD this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a TD)

This year Pittman has 42 catches (on 65 targets) for a team-high 489 yards (69.9 per game) and two TDs.

Pittman has made two touchdown catches this year in seven games, one apiece on two occasions.

Michael Pittman Jr. Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Jaguars 11 8 97 1 Week 2 @Texans 12 8 56 0 Week 3 @Ravens 11 9 77 0 Week 4 Rams 5 1 15 0 Week 5 Titans 7 5 52 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 14 9 109 0 Week 7 Browns 5 2 83 1

