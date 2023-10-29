Kylen Granson did not participate in his most recent practice. The Indianapolis Colts match up with the New Orleans Saints at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 8. If you're looking for Granson's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Rep Kylen Granson and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Granson's season stats include 170 yards on 16 receptions (10.6 per catch) and one touchdown. He has been targeted 26 times.

Keep an eye on Granson's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Kylen Granson Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Concussion

No other receivers are on the injury list for the Colts.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 8 Injury Reports

Colts vs. Saints Game Info

Game Day: October 29, 2023

October 29, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Granson 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 26 16 170 72 1 10.6

Granson Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Jaguars 6 4 39 0 Week 2 @Texans 4 3 16 1 Week 3 @Ravens 4 2 9 0 Week 4 Rams 5 2 24 0 Week 5 Titans 3 2 15 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 4 3 67 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.