Should you bet on Josh Downs finding his way into the end zone in the Indianapolis Colts' upcoming Week 8 matchup against the New Orleans Saints, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Josh Downs score a touchdown against the Saints?

Odds to score a TD this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a TD)

Downs has 33 catches on 47 targets for 401 yards and two scores, with an average of 57.3 yards per game.

Downs has had a touchdown catch in two of seven games this season. He reeled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Josh Downs Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Jaguars 7 3 30 0 Week 2 @Texans 5 4 37 0 Week 3 @Ravens 12 8 57 0 Week 4 Rams 3 2 34 0 Week 5 Titans 6 6 97 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 8 5 21 1 Week 7 Browns 6 5 125 1

