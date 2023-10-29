Will Jonathan Taylor cash his Week 8 anytime TD player prop when the Indianapolis Colts take on the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and dissect the important stats.

Will Jonathan Taylor score a touchdown against the Saints?

Odds to score a TD this game: -115 (Bet $11.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Taylor has racked up 32 carries for 112 yards (37.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Taylor also averages 35.7 receiving yards per game, catching nine passes for 107 yards.

Taylor has one rushing touchdown in three games.

Jonathan Taylor Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 5 Titans 6 18 0 1 16 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 8 19 0 5 46 0 Week 7 Browns 18 75 1 3 45 0

