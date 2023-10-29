Sportsbooks expect a tight game when the New Orleans Saints (3-4) play the Indianapolis Colts (3-4) as only 1-point favorites on Sunday, October 29, 2023. The game's total has been listed at 43.5 points.

Before the Saints take on the Colts, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their betting trends and insights. The betting trends and insights for the Colts can be seen below before you bet on their matchup against Saints.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Colts vs. Saints Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total New Orleans Moneyline Indianapolis Moneyline BetMGM Saints (-1) 43.5 -115 -105 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Saints (-1) 43.5 -116 -102 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 8 Odds

Indianapolis vs. New Orleans Game Info

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Colts vs. Saints Betting Insights

Indianapolis has covered the spread four times in seven games.

The Colts' ATS record as 1-point underdogs or more is 4-3.

Indianapolis has played seven games this season, and five of them have gone over the total.

New Orleans has covered the spread once in seven games this season.

The Saints are winless ATS (0-5-1) when playing as at least 1-point favorites this year.

In New Orleans' seven games with a set total, one has hit the over (14.3%).

Colts Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Gardner Minshew 222.5 (-115) 1.5 (+125) 7.5 (-110) - - - Michael Pittman Jr. - - - - 58.5 (-115) - Josh Downs - - - - 45.5 (-111) - Alec Pierce - - - - 20.5 (-115) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.