Colts vs. Saints: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 8
Sportsbooks expect a tight game when the New Orleans Saints (3-4) play the Indianapolis Colts (3-4) as only 1-point favorites on Sunday, October 29, 2023. The game's total has been listed at 43.5 points.
Before the Saints take on the Colts, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their betting trends and insights. The betting trends and insights for the Colts can be seen below before you bet on their matchup against Saints.
Colts vs. Saints Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|New Orleans Moneyline
|Indianapolis Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Saints (-1)
|43.5
|-115
|-105
|FanDuel
|Saints (-1)
|43.5
|-116
|-102
Indianapolis vs. New Orleans Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV Info: FOX
Colts vs. Saints Betting Insights
- Indianapolis has covered the spread four times in seven games.
- The Colts' ATS record as 1-point underdogs or more is 4-3.
- Indianapolis has played seven games this season, and five of them have gone over the total.
- New Orleans has covered the spread once in seven games this season.
- The Saints are winless ATS (0-5-1) when playing as at least 1-point favorites this year.
- In New Orleans' seven games with a set total, one has hit the over (14.3%).
Colts Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Gardner Minshew
|222.5 (-115)
|1.5 (+125)
|7.5 (-110)
|-
|-
|-
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|58.5 (-115)
|-
|Josh Downs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|45.5 (-111)
|-
|Alec Pierce
|-
|-
|-
|-
|20.5 (-115)
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
