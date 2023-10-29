The New Orleans Saints (3-4) visit the Indianapolis Colts (3-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

We have more details below, including how to watch this game on Fubo.

How to Watch Saints vs. Colts

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Colts Insights

The Colts put up 25.4 points per game, 7.3 more than the Saints surrender (18.1).

The Colts average 75.4 more yards per game (361.1) than the Saints allow (285.7).

Indianapolis rushes for 124 yards per game, 25.3 more than the 98.7 New Orleans allows per outing.

The Colts have 12 giveaways this season, while the Saints have 12 takeaways.

Colts Home Performance

The Colts average more points at home (26.3 per game) than they do overall (25.4), but they also allow more (28.8 per game) than overall (27.3).

At home, the Colts pick up more yards (373.5 per game) than overall (361.1). But they also give up more (368.3 per game) than overall (351.3).

Indianapolis accumulates 233.8 passing yards per game at home (3.3 fewer than overall) and concedes 241.3 at home (8.7 more than overall).

At home the Colts accumulate more rushing yards (139.8 per game) than overall (124). But they also give up more rushing yards (127) than overall (118.7).

The Colts successfully convert 40% of third downs at home (0.4% more than overall), and concede on 32.7% of third downs at home (2.9% less than overall).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Colts Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/8/2023 Tennessee W 23-16 CBS 10/15/2023 at Jacksonville L 37-20 CBS 10/22/2023 Cleveland L 39-38 CBS 10/29/2023 New Orleans - FOX 11/5/2023 at Carolina - CBS 11/12/2023 at New England - NFL Network 11/26/2023 Tampa Bay - CBS

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.