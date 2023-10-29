The New Orleans Saints (3-4) will face off against the Indianapolis Colts (3-4) on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The spread foretells a close game, with the Saints favored by 1.5 points. The over/under in the contest is set at 43.5 points.

Planning to catch this week's matchup between the Saints and the Colts and perhaps even put down some in-game bets? Get all of the live-betting insight you need in the piece below.

Colts vs. Saints Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Colts have had the lead four times and have been losing three times at the conclusion of the first quarter this year.

The Saints have led after the first quarter in two games, have been behind after the first quarter in three games, and have been tied after the first quarter in two games in 2023.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 3.7 points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 4.3 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Colts have won the second quarter three times, been outscored two times, and been knotted up two times in seven games this season.

In seven games this season, the Saints have outscored their opponent in the second quarter two times, lost four times, and tied one time.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 4.1 points in the second quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 6.3 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Regarding third-quarter scoring, the Colts have won the third quarter in three games and have been outscored in the third quarter in four games.

The Saints have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in five games this season, and they've tied the third quarter in two games.

On offense, New Orleans is averaging 5.1 points in the third quarter (sixth-ranked) this season. It is surrendering 0.9 points on average in the third quarter (best in NFL) on defense.

4th Quarter

Out of seven games this season, the Colts have been outscored in the fourth quarter two times and won five times.

In seven games this year, the Saints have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter two times, been outscored four times, and tied one time.

New Orleans' offense is averaging five points in the fourth quarter this season. Defensively, it is surrendering 7.7 points on average in that quarter.

Colts vs. Saints Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Colts have led after the first half four times (3-1 in those games) and have been behind after the first half three times (0-3) in seven games this season.

The Saints have led after the first half in three games this season and have been losing after the first half in four games.

2nd Half

Digging into scoring in the second half this season, the Colts have outscored their opponent in the second half in four games and have been outscored in the second half in three games.

The Saints have outscored their opponent in the second half in three games this season, lost the second half in two games, and tied in the second half in two games.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 10.1 points in the second half this year. On defense, it is giving up 8.6 points on average in the second half.

