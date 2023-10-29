Chargers vs. Bears Sunday Night Football: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 8
The Chicago Bears (2-5) will work to prove oddsmakers wrong when they square off against the Los Angeles Chargers (2-4) on Sunday, October 29, 2023 as an 8.5-point underdog. The game's over/under has been listed at 46.5 points.
As the Chargers ready for this matchup against the Bears, check out their recent betting insights and trends. The Bears' recent betting trends and insights can be seen in this article before you wager on their matchup against Chargers.
Chargers vs. Bears Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Los Angeles Moneyline
|Chicago Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Chargers (-8.5)
|46.5
|-450
|+340
-450
|FanDuel
|Chargers (-8.5)
|46.5
|-460
|+360
+360
Los Angeles vs. Chicago Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
- TV Info: NBC
Chargers vs. Bears Betting Insights
- Los Angeles is 2-4-0 against the spread this season.
- Out of Los Angeles' six games with a set total, two have hit the over (33.3%).
- Chicago has won twice against the spread this season.
- The Bears don't have a win ATS (0-1) as an 8.5-point underdog or more this season.
- Of seven Chicago games so far this year, six have gone over the total.
Chargers Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Keenan Allen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|82.5 (-118)
|-
|Austin Ekeler
|-
|-
|49.5 (-111)
|-
|-
|-
|Justin Herbert
|264.5 (-115)
|-
|9.5 (-115)
|-
|-
|-
|Joshua Kelley
|-
|-
|26.5 (-118)
|-
|-
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
Bears Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|D.J. Moore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|57.5 (-118)
|-
|D'Onta Foreman
|-
|-
|46.5 (-118)
|-
|-
|-
|Darnell Mooney
|-
|-
|-
|-
|27.5 (-115)
|-
|Cole Kmet
|-
|-
|-
|-
|29.5 (-111)
|-
|Tyler Scott
|-
|-
|-
|-
|16.5 (-111)
|-
|Tyson Bagent
|203.5 (-115)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
