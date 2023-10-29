Indianapolis Colts receiver Alec Pierce has a tough matchup in Week 8 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the New Orleans Saints. The Saints are allowing the fourth-fewest passing yards in the NFL, 187 per game.

Pierce's stat line so far this year displays 14 catches for 202 yards. He averages 28.9 yards receiving per game, and has been targeted 25 times.

Pierce vs. the Saints

Pierce vs the Saints (since 2021): No games

No games New Orleans has allowed one opposing receiver to pick up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

Eight players have hauled in a TD pass against the Saints this year.

New Orleans has not allowed more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The 187 passing yards per game given up by the Saints defense makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.

The Saints have the No. 10 defense in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, conceding eight this season (1.1 per game).

Alec Pierce Receiving Props vs. the Saints

Receiving Yards: 19.5 (-115)

Pierce Receiving Insights

Pierce, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in four of seven games this season.

Pierce has 10.2% of his team's target share (25 targets on 245 passing attempts).

He is averaging 8.1 yards per target (48th in league play), racking up 202 yards on 25 passes thrown his way.

Having played seven games this year, Pierce has not had a TD reception.

Pierce's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Browns 10/22/2023 Week 7 3 TAR / 3 REC / 53 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 10/15/2023 Week 6 6 TAR / 3 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 10/8/2023 Week 5 2 TAR / 1 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 10/1/2023 Week 4 2 TAR / 1 REC / 38 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 9/24/2023 Week 3 7 TAR / 3 REC / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

