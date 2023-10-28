The Maybank Championship is in progress, and after the second round Xiyu Lin is in 24th place at -5.

Looking to place a bet on Xiyu Lin at the Maybank Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +5000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend. Read on for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Maybank Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 26-28, 2023

October 26-28, 2023 Course: TPC Kuala Lumpur

TPC Kuala Lumpur Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Par: 72 / 6,596 yards

72 / 6,596 yards Lin Odds to Win: +5000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Xiyu Lin Insights

Lin has finished below par on 13 occasions, completed her day bogey-free twice and finished 14 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 20 rounds played.

She has posted a top-five score in four of her last 20 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day six times.

Lin has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in six of her last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 10 times.

Lin has finished in the top five in one of her past five events.

In her past five tournaments, Lin has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score five times.

Lin will attempt to continue her streak of made cuts to seven by qualifying for the weekend again.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 16 -7 280 0 16 5 5 $1.6M

Other Players at the Maybank Championship

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Maybank Championship Insights and Stats

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,007 yards, 411 yards longer than the 6,596-yard par 72 at this week's event.

Players have posted 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -6.

The average course Lin has played i the last year (6,572 yards) is 24 yards shorter than the course she'll be playing this week (6,596).

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -2. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -6.

Lin's Last Time Out

Lin finished in the 26th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, with an average of 3.06 strokes.

Her 3.90-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Buick LPGA Shanghai was strong, putting her in the 85th percentile of the field.

Lin shot better than 41% of the competitors at the Buick LPGA Shanghai on par-5 holes, averaging 4.69 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.68.

Lin shot worse on par 3s than the field her last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai (the tournament average was 2.8).

On the 16 par-3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, Lin carded three bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.2).

Lin's 10 birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai were more than the field average (6.5).

At that last tournament, Lin's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 7.3).

Lin finished the Buick LPGA Shanghai with a birdie or better on eight of the 16 par-5s, bettering the field average of 6.2.

On the 16 par-5s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, Lin carded three bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 1.4.

All statistics in this article reflect Lin's performance prior to the 2023 Maybank Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.