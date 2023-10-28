SWAC Games Today: How to Watch SWAC Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 9
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking for info on how to watch all of the Week 9 college football matchups? Below, we highlight how you can catch all seven games involving teams from the SWAC.
SWAC Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Alabama A&M Bulldogs vs. Alabama State Hornets
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|-
|Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at Grambling Tigers
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|HBCUGo (Live stream on Fubo)
|Jackson State Tigers at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at Alcorn State Braves
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|Braves All-Access
|Alabama State Hornets vs. Alabama A&M Bulldogs
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Prairie View A&M Panthers at Florida A&M Rattlers
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo)
|Texas Southern Tigers at Southern Jaguars
|5:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
