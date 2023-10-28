Southland Games Today: How to Watch Southland Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 9
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking for info on how to watch all of the Week 9 college football action? Below, we highlight how you can watch all four games involving teams from the Southland.
Southland Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at Houston Christian Huskies
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Nicholls State Colonels
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Incarnate Word Cardinals at Lamar Cardinals
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Northwestern State Demons at McNeese Cowboys
|8:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|-
