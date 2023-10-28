The Butler Bulldogs (5-3) and the Valparaiso Beacons (1-6) square off on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at the Bud and Jackie Sellick Bowl in a clash of Pioneer League opponents.

Butler ranks 29th in points scored this season (30.4 points per game), but has been playing really well on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 24th-best in the FCS with 20.8 points allowed per game. While Valparaiso's offense has been stuck in neutral, ranking 10th-worst with 261.7 total yards per game, its defense ranks 16th-best with just 281.6 total yards allowed per contest.

Below we dive into all of the info you need before this matchup begins, including how to watch on FloSports.

Valparaiso vs. Butler Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Bud and Jackie Sellick Bowl

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Valparaiso vs. Butler Key Statistics

Valparaiso Butler 261.7 (118th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 371.8 (24th) 281.6 (16th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 268.8 (26th) 83.0 (123rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 209.6 (13th) 178.7 (88th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 162.1 (104th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Valparaiso Stats Leaders

Mikey Appel leads Valparaiso with 739 yards on 72-of-140 passing with six touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season.

Ryan Mann has run for 209 yards on 49 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Baret Labus has rushed for 128 yards on 35 carries.

Solomon Davis has hauled in 464 receiving yards on 34 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Brandon Jimenez has put up a 232-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 14 passes on 15 targets.

Chris Gundy's two targets have resulted in nine catches for 156 yards and one touchdown.

Butler Stats Leaders

Bret Bushka has thrown for 1,279 yards, completing 60.6% of his passes and collecting nine touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also run for 378 yards (47.3 ypg) on 78 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Jyran Mitchell has racked up 958 yards on 141 carries while finding the end zone 12 times. He's also caught 14 passes for 122 yards (15.3 per game) and two touchdowns through the air.

Ethan Loss' 386 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 29 times and has totaled 29 receptions and one touchdown.

Luke Wooten has put up a 190-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in 21 passes on 22 targets.

Ryan Lezon has hauled in 15 grabs for 169 yards, an average of 21.1 yards per game. He's scored four times as a receiver this season.

