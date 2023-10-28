The Butler Bulldogs should win their matchup against the Valparaiso Beacons at 1:00 PM on Saturday, October 28, according to our computer projections. If you're looking for additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Valparaiso vs. Butler Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Butler (-14.8) 50.9 Butler 33, Valparaiso 18

Valparaiso Betting Info (2022)

The Beacons went 6-5-0 ATS last season.

Beacons games hit the over seven out of 11 times last year.

Butler Betting Info (2022)

The Bulldogs put together a 6-3-0 ATS record last year.

The Bulldogs and their opponents combined to hit the over four out of nine times last season.

Beacons vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Butler 30.4 20.8 37 21.5 23.8 20 Valparaiso 19.1 30.4 22.3 25 16.8 34.5

