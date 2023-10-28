Texas vs. BYU: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 28
The No. 7 Texas Longhorns (6-1) will face off against their Big 12-rival, the BYU Cougars (5-2) in a matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. The Cougars will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 19.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 50.5 in the outing.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas vs. BYU matchup.
Texas vs. BYU Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- City: Austin, Texas
- Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Texas vs. BYU Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas Moneyline
|BYU Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas (-19.5)
|50.5
|-1200
|+725
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Texas (-20.5)
|50.5
|-1450
|+810
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 9 Odds
- Oklahoma vs Kansas
- Florida State vs Wake Forest
- Washington vs Stanford
- Colorado vs UCLA
- Tulane vs Rice
- Oregon State vs Arizona
- Indiana vs Penn State
- Oregon vs Utah
- Pittsburgh vs Notre Dame
- Syracuse vs Virginia Tech
- Florida Atlantic vs Charlotte
- Purdue vs Nebraska
- Houston vs Kansas State
- Georgia State vs Georgia Southern
- Georgia vs Florida
- West Virginia vs UCF
- Ohio State vs Wisconsin
- South Carolina vs Texas A&M
- UNLV vs Fresno State
- Tennessee vs Kentucky
- Duke vs Louisville
- Cincinnati vs Oklahoma State
Texas vs. BYU Betting Trends
- Texas has put together a 3-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Longhorns have not covered the spread this season (0-3 ATS) when playing as at least 19.5-point favorites.
- BYU has covered three times in five games with a spread this year.
Texas & BYU 2023 Futures Odds
|Texas
|To Win the National Champ.
|+2200
|Bet $100 to win $2200
|To Win the Big 12
|+110
|Bet $100 to win $110
|BYU
|To Win the Big 12
|+20000
|Bet $100 to win $20000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.