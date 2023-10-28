The South Carolina Gamecocks (2-5) and their 16th-ranked pass offense will hit the field against the Texas A&M Aggies (4-3) and the 12th-ranked passing D in the country on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Aggies are heavily favored, by 16.5 points. An over/under of 52.5 points has been set for the contest.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas A&M vs. South Carolina matchup in this article.

Texas A&M vs. South Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Venue: Kyle Field

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas A&M vs. South Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas A&M Moneyline South Carolina Moneyline BetMGM Texas A&M (-16.5) 52.5 -800 +550 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Texas A&M (-16.5) 52.5 -800 +540 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 9 Odds

Texas A&M vs. South Carolina Betting Trends

Texas A&M has compiled a 4-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Aggies have been favored by 16.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in both.

South Carolina is 3-4-0 ATS this year.

The Gamecocks have covered the spread when playing as at least 16.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

Texas A&M & South Carolina 2023 Futures Odds

Texas A&M To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the SEC +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000 South Carolina To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the SEC +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.