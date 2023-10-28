The Texas A&M Aggies (4-3) host an SEC battle against the South Carolina Gamecocks (2-5) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Kyle Field.

Texas A&M is totaling 32.3 points per game on offense, which ranks them 42nd in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, the defense ranks 33rd, surrendering 19.9 points per contest. South Carolina's defense has been a bottom-25 unit in total defense this season, ceding 446.6 total yards per game, which ranks 12th-worst. Offensively, it ranks 71st with 392.4 total yards per contest.

In the article below, we provide all the details you need to know about how to watch this matchup on ESPN.

Texas A&M vs. South Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

City: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Venue: Kyle Field

Texas A&M vs. South Carolina Key Statistics

Texas A&M South Carolina 400 (75th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 392.4 (88th) 277.9 (7th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 446.6 (104th) 131.9 (97th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 93.7 (123rd) 268.1 (38th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 298.7 (16th) 10 (63rd) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (37th) 6 (118th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (106th)

Texas A&M Stats Leaders

Conner Weigman has 979 passing yards for Texas A&M, completing 68.9% of his passes and tossing eight touchdowns and two interceptions this season.

Le'Veon Moss has carried the ball 77 times for a team-high 387 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times as a runner.

Amari Daniels has collected 287 yards on 53 attempts, scoring two times.

Ainias Smith's leads his squad with 451 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 27 receptions (out of 42 targets).

Evan Stewart has hauled in 31 receptions totaling 451 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Noah Thomas has been the target of 21 passes and compiled 14 receptions for 193 yards, an average of 27.6 yards per contest. He's found the end zone four times through the air this season.

South Carolina Stats Leaders

Spencer Rattler has been a dual threat for South Carolina this season. He has 1,941 passing yards (277.3 per game) while completing 70.8% of his passes. He's tossed 11 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 114 yards (16.3 ypg) on 63 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Mario Anderson has run the ball 76 times for 396 yards, with two touchdowns.

Xavier Legette leads his squad with 736 receiving yards on 38 receptions with three touchdowns.

Trey Knox has 30 receptions (on 38 targets) for a total of 246 yards (35.1 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

O'Mega Blake's 25 targets have resulted in 15 grabs for 204 yards and one touchdown.

