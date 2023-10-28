How to Watch Serie A: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Saturday, October 28
Today's Serie A schedule features top teams in action. Among those games is Bologna taking on Sassuolo.
If you're looking for how to watch today's Serie A action, we've got you covered. Check out the links below.
Serie A Streaming Live Today
Watch Sassuolo vs Bologna
Bologna travels to match up with Sassuolo at Mapei Stadium in Reggio nell'Emilia.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Bologna (+155)
- Underdog: Sassuolo (+165)
- Draw: (+230)
Watch US Lecce vs Torino FC
Torino FC journeys to match up with US Lecce at Via del Mare in Lecce.
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: US Lecce (+170)
- Underdog: Torino FC (+180)
- Draw: (+190)
Watch Juventus vs Hellas Verona
Hellas Verona is on the road to match up with Juventus at Allianz Stadium in Turin.
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Juventus (-300)
- Underdog: Hellas Verona (+750)
- Draw: (+400)
