On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators square off with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Is Ryan McDonagh going to find the back of the net in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Ryan McDonagh score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

McDonagh stats and insights

McDonagh is yet to score through seven games this season.

He has not played against the Maple Leafs yet this season.

McDonagh has no points on the power play.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are giving up 21 total goals (three per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.6 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO

