The Nebraska Cornhuskers (4-3) host the Purdue Boilermakers (2-5) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 in a matchup between Big Ten rivals at Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE). Purdue is a 2-point underdog. The over/under is 39.5 for this game.

Nebraska has been a bottom-25 scoring offense this season, ranking 13th-worst with 18.7 points per game. The defense ranks 26th in the FBS (19.3 points allowed per game). Purdue is generating 23 points per game on offense this season (101st-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 29.9 points per contest (100th-ranked) on defense.

Purdue vs. Nebraska Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

Location: Lincoln, Nebraska

Venue: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Nebraska vs Purdue Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nebraska -2 -110 -110 39.5 -110 -110 -135 +110

Purdue Recent Performance

Offensively, the Boilermakers are struggling of late -- in their past three games, they are gaining just 335.3 yards per game (-78-worst in college football). Defensively, they are giving up 384 (78th-ranked).

The Boilermakers are -42-worst in college football in points scored for the past three games (21.7 per game) and -12-worst in points conceded (26.7).

Purdue is -17-worst in the country in passing yards per game during its past three games (199.3), and -6-worst in passing yards allowed (223.3).

The Boilermakers are gaining 136 rushing yards per game in their past three games (-14-worst in college football), and giving up 160.7 per game (-24-worst).

The Boilermakers have one win against the spread, and are 2-1 overall, over their last three games.

In Purdue's past three games, it has gone over the total once.

Purdue Betting Records & Stats

Purdue is 2-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Boilermakers have not covered the spread this year (0-3 ATS) when playing as at least 2-point underdogs.

Out of Purdue's seven games with a set total, three have hit the over (42.9%).

Purdue has been an underdog in five games this season and won one (20%) of those contests.

This season, Purdue has been at least a +110 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.

Purdue Stats Leaders

Hudson Card has compiled 1,617 yards on 60.6% passing while recording seven touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

Devin Mockobee has run the ball 105 times for 478 yards, with four touchdowns.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. has run for 296 yards across 50 attempts, scoring five touchdowns.

Deion Burks' 418 receiving yards (59.7 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 27 receptions on 60 targets with five touchdowns.

Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen has put together a 329-yard season so far. He's caught 25 passes on 40 targets.

TJ Sheffield's 26 catches (on 37 targets) have netted him 308 yards (44 ypg) and one touchdown.

Kydran Jenkins leads the team with five sacks, and also has seven TFL and 30 tackles.

Dillon Thieneman has been all over the field, leading the team in both tackles and interceptions. He has 57 tackles and three interceptions so far.

