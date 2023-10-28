The Nebraska Cornhuskers (4-3) play a familiar opponent when they host the Purdue Boilermakers (2-5) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE) in a Big Ten showdown.

While Nebraska's defense ranks 26th with 19.3 points allowed per game, the Cornhuskers have been a little worse on offense, ranking 13th-worst (18.7 points per game). In terms of points scored Purdue ranks 101st in the FBS (23 points per game), and it is 100th on the other side of the ball (29.9 points allowed per game).

We provide more coverage below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Purdue vs. Nebraska Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Venue: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Purdue vs. Nebraska Key Statistics

Purdue Nebraska 370.7 (94th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 328.9 (116th) 395.4 (75th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 313.6 (17th) 138.6 (90th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 195.1 (21st) 232.1 (62nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 133.7 (128th) 10 (63rd) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (89th) 9 (78th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (106th)

Purdue Stats Leaders

Hudson Card has thrown for 1,617 yards on 60.6% passing while recording seven touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

Devin Mockobee has rushed for 478 yards on 105 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. has piled up 296 yards (on 50 attempts) with five touchdowns.

Deion Burks has registered 27 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 418 (59.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 60 times and has five touchdowns.

Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen has racked up 329 receiving yards (47 yards per game) on 25 receptions.

TJ Sheffield's 37 targets have resulted in 26 grabs for 308 yards and one touchdown.

Nebraska Stats Leaders

Heinrich Haarberg has thrown for 716 yards, completing 51.3% of his passes and collecting five touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also run for 424 yards (60.6 ypg) on 85 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

This season, Anthony Grant has carried the ball 70 times for 302 yards (43.1 per game) and three touchdowns.

Billy Kemp IV's 216 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 37 times and has collected 21 receptions and one touchdown.

Marcus Washington has reeled in eight passes while averaging 25.1 yards per game.

Thomas Fidone II has compiled 15 grabs for 175 yards, an average of 25 yards per game. He's scored three times as a receiver this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Nebraska or Purdue gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.