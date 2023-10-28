Top Player Prop Bets for Predators vs. Maple Leafs on October 28, 2023
Player prop bet odds for William Nylander, Filip Forsberg and others are listed when the Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday (opening faceoff at 7:00 PM ET).
Predators vs. Maple Leafs Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Predators vs. Maple Leafs Additional Info
|Maple Leafs vs. Predators Odds/Over/Under
|Maple Leafs vs. Predators Prediction
|Maple Leafs vs. Predators Betting Trends & Stats
NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators
Filip Forsberg Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
Forsberg's one goal and four assists in seven games for Nashville add up to five total points on the season.
Forsberg Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Canucks
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Sharks
|Oct. 21
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Rangers
|Oct. 19
|1
|1
|2
|6
|vs. Oilers
|Oct. 17
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Bruins
|Oct. 14
|0
|1
|1
|3
Thomas Novak Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)
Thomas Novak is one of the top contributors for Nashville with five total points (0.7 per game), with four goals and one assist in seven games.
Novak Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Canucks
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Sharks
|Oct. 21
|2
|0
|2
|2
|at Rangers
|Oct. 19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Oilers
|Oct. 17
|1
|0
|1
|6
|at Bruins
|Oct. 14
|0
|0
|0
|2
NHL Props Today: Toronto Maple Leafs
William Nylander Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
Nylander has been a top contributor on Toronto this season, with 11 points in seven games.
Nylander Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Stars
|Oct. 26
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Capitals
|Oct. 24
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Lightning
|Oct. 21
|1
|1
|2
|6
|at Panthers
|Oct. 19
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Blackhawks
|Oct. 16
|0
|1
|1
|2
John Tavares Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
John Tavares has totaled 11 points (1.6 per game), scoring four goals and adding seven assists.
Tavares Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Stars
|Oct. 26
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Capitals
|Oct. 24
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Lightning
|Oct. 21
|1
|1
|2
|7
|at Panthers
|Oct. 19
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Blackhawks
|Oct. 16
|1
|0
|1
|6
