Predators vs. Maple Leafs: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Toronto Maple Leafs (5-2) hit the road to play the Nashville Predators (3-4) at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, October 28 at 7:00 PM ET on NHL Network and BSSO. The Maple Leafs have won three straight games.
Predators vs. Maple Leafs Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Maple Leafs (-145)
|Predators (+120)
|6
|Maple Leafs (-1.5)
Predators Betting Insights
- The Predators have been an underdog in four games this season, and won one (25.0%).
- Nashville has entered three games this season as an underdog by +120 or more and is 1-2 in those contests.
- The Predators have a 45.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Nashville has played three games this season that finished with over 6 goals.
Predators vs Maple Leafs Additional Info
Predators vs. Maple Leafs Rankings
|Maple Leafs Total (Rank)
|Predators Total (Rank)
|26 (11th)
|Goals
|20 (19th)
|21 (15th)
|Goals Allowed
|19 (9th)
|8 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|6 (10th)
|5 (15th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|7 (20th)
Predators Advanced Stats
- The Predators' 20 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 19th in the league.
- The Predators have been one of the toughest defensive units in the NHL this season, giving up 19 goals (2.7 per game) to rank ninth.
- Their +1 goal differential ranks 14th in the league.
