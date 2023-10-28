The Indiana Pacers (1-0) visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (1-1) in a matchup of Central Division rivals at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 28, 2023. This is the first matchup between the teams this season.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Cavaliers and Pacers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Pacers vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Pacers vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Pacers Stats Insights

The Pacers shot 46.9% from the field last season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 46.8% the Cavaliers allowed to opponents.

Indiana went 23-21 when it shot higher than 46.8% from the field.

The Pacers were the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA, and the Cavaliers finished 25th.

Last year, the Pacers recorded 116.3 points per game, 9.4 more points than the 106.9 the Cavaliers gave up.

When Indiana totaled more than 106.9 points last season, it went 33-31.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pacers Home & Away Comparison

The Pacers averaged 118.9 points per game in home games last year. When playing on the road, they averaged 113.6 points per contest.

Defensively Indiana played worse in home games last season, surrendering 119.7 points per game, compared to 119.2 on the road.

The Pacers sunk 14 threes per game with a 36.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.8 more threes and 0.2% points better than they averaged in road games (13.2 threes per game, 36.6% three-point percentage).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pacers Injuries