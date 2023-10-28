Central Division foes square off when the Cleveland Cavaliers (1-1) host the Indiana Pacers (1-0) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, tipping off at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Pacers are 3.5-point underdogs in the game, the first matchup between the squads this season.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Pacers vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: BSOH and BSIN

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cavaliers -3.5 -

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pacers Betting Records & Stats

Indiana's games hit the over 42 out of 82 times last season.

The Pacers went 43-39-0 ATS last year.

Indiana was underdogs 63 times last season and won 25, or 39.7%, of those games.

The Pacers had a record of 15-32 in games where sportsbooks had them as underdogs of at least +125 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Indiana has a 44.4% chance to win.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pacers vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Additional Pacers Insights & Trends

Against the spread, the Pacers were better at home (23-18-0) than on the road (20-21-0) last season.

Looking at the over/under, Indiana's games finished over 22 of 41 times at home (53.7%) last season, and 20 of 41 away (48.8%).

The Pacers scored 9.4 more points per game (116.3) than the Cavaliers gave up (106.9).

Indiana put together a 40-24 ATS record and were 33-31 overall when scoring more than 106.9 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pacers vs. Cavaliers Point Insights (Last Season)

Pacers Cavaliers 116.3 Points Scored (PG) 112.3 10 NBA Rank (PPG) 25 40-24 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 10-3 33-31 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 10-3 119.5 Points Allowed (PG) 106.9 29 NBA Rank (PAPG) 1 13-6 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 39-24 13-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 48-15

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.