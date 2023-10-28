Oregon vs. Utah: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 28
The No. 8 Oregon Ducks (6-1) are 6.5-point favorites on the road against the No. 13 Utah Utes (6-1) on Saturday, October 28, 2023. Each team has a stout rushing defense, with the Ducks 12th in the country against the run, and the Utes sixth. The over/under for the outing is 47.5 points.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Oregon vs. Utah matchup in this article.
Oregon vs. Utah Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Salt Lake City, Utah
- Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Oregon vs. Utah Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oregon Moneyline
|Utah Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oregon (-6.5)
|47.5
|-250
|+200
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Oregon (-6.5)
|47.5
|-235
|+190
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 9 Odds
- Colorado vs UCLA
- Oklahoma vs Kansas
- Tennessee vs Kentucky
- Florida Atlantic vs Charlotte
- BYU vs Texas
- Purdue vs Nebraska
- Tulane vs Rice
- Cincinnati vs Oklahoma State
- Pittsburgh vs Notre Dame
- Houston vs Kansas State
- Duke vs Louisville
- Syracuse vs Virginia Tech
- Georgia State vs Georgia Southern
- Oregon State vs Arizona
- Washington vs Stanford
- Georgia vs Florida
- UNLV vs Fresno State
- West Virginia vs UCF
- South Carolina vs Texas A&M
- Ohio State vs Wisconsin
- Indiana vs Penn State
- Florida State vs Wake Forest
Oregon vs. Utah Betting Trends
- Oregon has compiled a 4-1-1 ATS record so far this year.
- The Ducks are 3-1 ATS this season when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.
- Utah has won four games against the spread this season, failing to cover three times.
- The Utes have covered the spread when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.
Oregon & Utah 2023 Futures Odds
|Oregon
|To Win the National Champ.
|+3000
|Bet $100 to win $3000
|To Win the Pac-12
|+225
|Bet $100 to win $225
|Utah
|To Win the National Champ.
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
|To Win the Pac-12
|+750
|Bet $100 to win $750
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.