The No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners (7-0) and their 13th-ranked scoring defense will visit the Kansas Jayhawks (5-2) and the 21st-ranked scoring offense on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Jayhawks are , by 9 points. The over/under in this contest is 65.5 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Oklahoma vs. Kansas matchup.

Oklahoma vs. Kansas Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)

Oklahoma vs. Kansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Week 9 Odds

Oklahoma vs. Kansas Betting Trends

Oklahoma is 6-1-0 ATS this season.

The Sooners are 5-1 ATS this season when playing as at least 9-point favorites.

Kansas has compiled a 3-4-0 record against the spread this year.

The Jayhawks have been an underdog by 9 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.

Oklahoma & Kansas 2023 Futures Odds

Oklahoma To Win the National Champ. +1400 Bet $100 to win $1400 To Win the Big 12 +110 Bet $100 to win $110 Kansas To Win the Big 12 +5000 Bet $100 to win $5000

