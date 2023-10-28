The Indiana Pacers, with Obi Toppin, match up versus the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Toppin put up 11 points in his most recent game, which ended in a 143-120 win versus the Wizards.

Below we will dive into Toppin's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Obi Toppin Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-105)

Over 11.5 (-105) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-122)

Over 4.5 (-122) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-122)

Looking to bet on one or more of Toppin's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Cavaliers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Allowing 106.9 points per contest last year made the Cavaliers the best squad in the league on defense.

The Cavaliers were the second-ranked squad in the NBA last season, allowing 41.2 boards per game.

Looking at assists, the Cavaliers allowed 23 per game last year, ranking them first in the league.

Conceding 11.3 made three-pointers per game last year, the Cavaliers were second in the league in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Obi Toppin vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/26/2023 22 12 2 1 2 0 1 4/23/2023 20 5 8 1 1 0 0 4/21/2023 15 8 3 1 1 1 4 4/18/2023 15 7 0 1 1 1 1 4/15/2023 14 9 4 1 1 0 0 3/31/2023 19 12 1 1 2 0 0 1/24/2023 10 11 3 0 2 0 0 12/4/2022 13 5 4 2 0 0 0 10/30/2022 15 9 4 0 1 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.