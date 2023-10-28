The Pittsburgh Panthers (2-5) visit the No. 14 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-2) at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, October 28, 2023.

Notre Dame owns the 53rd-ranked offense this year (414.5 yards per game), and has been even more effective defensively, ranking 11th-best with just 282.3 yards allowed per game. Pittsburgh ranks 19th-worst in total yards per game (320.4), but it has been more productive defensively, ranking 27th in the FBS with 325.0 total yards surrendered per contest.

Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Channel: NBC

Venue: Notre Dame Stadium

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh Key Statistics

Notre Dame Pittsburgh 414.5 (26th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 320.4 (121st) 282.3 (22nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 325.0 (23rd) 165.3 (55th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 111.1 (114th) 249.3 (48th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 209.3 (93rd) 7 (25th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (25th) 13 (20th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (78th)

Notre Dame Stats Leaders

Sam Hartman has 1,838 yards passing for Notre Dame, completing 64.5% of his passes and throwing 18 touchdowns and three interceptions this season.

Audric Estime has 787 rushing yards on 127 carries with nine touchdowns.

Jeremiyah Love has piled up 263 yards on 39 attempts, scoring one time.

Mitchell Evans' leads his squad with 356 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 24 catches (out of 34 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Chris Tyree has hauled in 16 receptions totaling 355 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jayden Thomas has hauled in 15 grabs for 228 yards, an average of 28.5 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Pittsburgh Stats Leaders

Phil Jurkovec leads Pittsburgh with 818 yards on 57-of-112 passing with six touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

C'Bo Flemister is his team's leading rusher with 68 carries for 282 yards, or 40.3 per game. He's found the end zone two times on the ground, as well.

Rodney Hammond has racked up 247 yards (on 60 attempts) with three touchdowns.

Konata Mumpfield paces his team with 347 receiving yards on 30 receptions with three touchdowns.

Jerrod Means has 20 receptions (on 49 targets) for a total of 326 yards (46.6 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Gavin Bartholomew has racked up 310 reciving yards (44.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

