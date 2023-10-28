In the matchup between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Pittsburgh Panthers on Saturday, October 28 at 3:30 PM, our computer model expects the Fighting Irish to emerge victorious. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Notre Dame (-20.5) Over (45.5) Notre Dame 39, Pittsburgh 11

Week 9 FBS Independent Predictions

Notre Dame Betting Info (2023)

The Fighting Irish have a 93.3% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Fighting Irish have five wins in eight games against the spread this season.

Notre Dame is 2-1 ATS when playing as at least 20.5-point favorites.

This season, four of the Fighting Irish's eight games have gone over the point total.

The total for this game is 45.5, 7.9 points fewer than the average total in Notre Dame games thus far this season.

Pittsburgh Betting Info (2023)

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies an 11.1% chance of a victory for the Panthers.

The Panthers is 1-1-0 against the spread this year.

Out of Panthers two games with a set total, one has hit the over (50%).

The average over/under in Pittsburgh games this season is 0.5 less points than the point total of 45.5 in this outing.

Fighting Irish vs. Panthers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Notre Dame 35.9 16.4 39.8 14.3 28.7 23.7 Pittsburgh 24.6 24.6 32 24 14.7 25.3

