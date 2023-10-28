With nine games on the NHL menu Saturday, you have lots of opportunities to place an anytime goal-scorer wager. Continue reading for the odds on players from each contest.

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch NHL action all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds

David Pastrnak (Bruins) -110 to score

Bruins vs. Red Wings

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
  • Pastrnak's stats: 6 goals in 7 games

Auston Matthews (Maple Leafs) -105 to score

Maple Leafs vs. Predators

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
  • Matthews' stats: 7 goals in 7 games

Matthew Tkachuk (Panthers) +120 to score

Panthers vs. Kraken

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
  • Tkachuk's stats: 0 goals in 6 games

Kyle Connor (Jets) +135 to score

Jets vs. Canadiens

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
  • Connor's stats: 5 goals in 7 games

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Jake Guentzel (Penguins) +135 to score

Penguins vs. Senators

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
  • Guentzel's stats: 1 goal in 7 games

William Nylander (Maple Leafs) +140 to score

Maple Leafs vs. Predators

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
  • Nylander's stats: 5 goals in 7 games

Mark Scheifele (Jets) +140 to score

Jets vs. Canadiens

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
  • Scheifele's stats: 4 goals in 7 games

Carter Verhaeghe (Panthers) +145 to score

Panthers vs. Kraken

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
  • Verhaeghe's stats: 3 goals in 6 games

Sidney Crosby (Penguins) +150 to score

Penguins vs. Senators

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
  • Crosby's stats: 4 goals in 7 games

Sam Reinhart (Panthers) +150 to score

Panthers vs. Kraken

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
  • Reinhart's stats: 7 goals in 6 games

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.