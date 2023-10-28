The No. 18 Louisville Cardinals (6-1) take college football's 15th-ranked rushing defense into a matchup with the No. 20 Duke Blue Devils (5-2), who have the No. 19 rushing offense, on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Cardinals are 5.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 46 points for the game.

Louisville ranks 26th in total defense this year (317.9 yards allowed per game), but has been playing really well on the other side of the ball, ranking 17th-best in the FBS with 464 total yards per game. Duke ranks 60th in the FBS with 29.6 points per game, but it has been led by its defense, which ranks fifth-best by allowing just 13.9 points per contest.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Louisville vs. Duke Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

Louisville vs Duke Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Louisville -5.5 -115 -105 46 -110 -110 -225 +180

Looking to place a bet on Louisville vs. Duke? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Louisville Recent Performance

From a defensive standpoint, the Cardinals have been a top-25 unit over the last three games with 262.3 total yards allowed per game (18th-best). They haven't played as well on the offensive side of the ball, with 360 total yards per game (-68-worst).

The Cardinals have been a bottom-25 offense over their last three contests, compiling 22.3 points per game during that stretch (-33-worst). They've been more successful on defense, allowing 22.7 points per contest (94th-ranked).

Over Louisville's most recent three-game stretch, it ranks 72nd in passing offense (260.3 passing yards per game) and 79th in passing defense (188.7 passing yards per game surrendered).

While the Cardinals are -85-worst in offensive rushing yards per game over the last three games (99.7), they rank 10th-best defensively (73.7 rushing yards allowed) over that stretch.

The Cardinals have one win against the spread and are 2-1 overall over their past three contests.

Louisville has gone over the total once in its past three games.

Week 9 ACC Betting Trends

Louisville Betting Records & Stats

Louisville has posted a 3-3-1 record against the spread this season.

The Cardinals have been favored by 5.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.

Louisville games with a set total have hit the over three times this season (42.9%).

Louisville has won 80% of the games this season when it was the moneyline favorite (4-1).

Louisville is 2-1 (winning 75% of its games) when it have played as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter.

The Cardinals have a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Bet on Louisville to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Louisville Stats Leaders

Jack Plummer has compiled 1,901 yards (271.6 ypg) on 132-of-208 passing with 13 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jawhar Jordan, has carried the ball 89 times for 661 yards (94.4 per game), scoring eight times. He's also caught 10 passes for 174 yards and one touchdown.

Isaac Guerendo has racked up 207 yards on 52 carries, scoring three times. He's caught 12 passes for 133 yards (19 per game), as well.

Jamari Thrash has hauled in 39 catches for 639 yards (91.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone six times as a receiver.

Chris Bell has hauled in 11 receptions totaling 223 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Ahmari Huggins-Bruce has a total of 207 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 14 throws and scoring two touchdowns.

Ashton Gillotte paces the team with 5.5 sacks, and also has five TFL and 16 tackles.

Louisville's tackle leader, TJ Quinn, has 44 tackles this year.

Devin Neal has picked off a team-high three passes. He also has 28 tackles and three passes defended to his name.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.