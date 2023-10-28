The No. 18 Louisville Cardinals (6-1) carry college football's 15th-ranked run defense into a clash with the No. 20 Duke Blue Devils (5-2), with the No. 19 rushing offense, on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Cardinals are 5.5-point favorites. The over/under in this outing is 46 points.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Louisville vs. Duke matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Louisville vs. Duke Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Louisville vs. Duke Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Louisville Moneyline Duke Moneyline BetMGM Louisville (-5.5) 46 -225 +180 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Louisville (-6.5) 46.5 -230 +188 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 9 Odds

Louisville vs. Duke Betting Trends

Louisville has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing four times.

The Cardinals have covered the spread twice when favored by 5.5 points or more this season (in five opportunities).

Duke has covered four times in six matchups with a spread this season.

The Blue Devils have been an underdog by 5.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

Louisville 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

