Indiana vs. Penn State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 28
Two of the country's top pass defenses clash when the No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions (6-1) carry college football's second-ranked passing D into a matchup with the Indiana Hoosiers (2-5), who have the No. 23 unit, on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Nittany Lions are massive, 31.5-point favorites. The over/under for the contest is 45.5 points.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Penn State vs. Indiana matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Indiana vs. Penn State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: University Park, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Beaver Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Indiana vs. Penn State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Penn State Moneyline
|Indiana Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Penn State (-31.5)
|45.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Penn State (-31.5)
|45.5
|-7000
|+2000
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 9 Odds
- Duke vs Louisville
- Georgia State vs Georgia Southern
- Tulane vs Rice
- Syracuse vs Virginia Tech
- Florida State vs Wake Forest
- Georgia vs Florida
- Purdue vs Nebraska
- West Virginia vs UCF
- Oregon State vs Arizona
- South Carolina vs Texas A&M
- Washington vs Stanford
- Florida Atlantic vs Charlotte
- Pittsburgh vs Notre Dame
- UNLV vs Fresno State
- Cincinnati vs Oklahoma State
- Colorado vs UCLA
- BYU vs Texas
- Tennessee vs Kentucky
- Oklahoma vs Kansas
- Houston vs Kansas State
- Ohio State vs Wisconsin
- Oregon vs Utah
Indiana vs. Penn State Betting Trends
- Indiana has covered twice in five chances against the spread this year.
- The Hoosiers have been an underdog by 31.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
- Penn State has covered five times in six chances against the spread this season.
- The Nittany Lions have covered the spread when playing as at least 31.5-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.
Indiana 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the Big Ten
|+75000
|Bet $100 to win $75000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.