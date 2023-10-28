Two of the country's top pass defenses clash when the No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions (6-1) carry college football's second-ranked passing D into a matchup with the Indiana Hoosiers (2-5), who have the No. 23 unit, on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Nittany Lions are massive, 31.5-point favorites. The over/under for the contest is 45.5 points.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Penn State vs. Indiana matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Indiana vs. Penn State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: University Park, Pennsylvania

University Park, Pennsylvania Venue: Beaver Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Indiana vs. Penn State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Penn State Moneyline Indiana Moneyline BetMGM Penn State (-31.5) 45.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Penn State (-31.5) 45.5 -7000 +2000 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 9 Odds

Indiana vs. Penn State Betting Trends

Indiana has covered twice in five chances against the spread this year.

The Hoosiers have been an underdog by 31.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Penn State has covered five times in six chances against the spread this season.

The Nittany Lions have covered the spread when playing as at least 31.5-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.

Indiana 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the Big Ten +75000 Bet $100 to win $75000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.