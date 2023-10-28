The No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions (6-1) take on a fellow Big Ten opponent when they host the Indiana Hoosiers (2-5) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Beaver Stadium.

Penn State ranks 60th in total offense this year (400 yards per game), but has been shining on the other side of the ball, ranking best in the FBS with 400 yards allowed per game. Indiana's offense has been a bottom-25 unit this season, posting 17.9 points per game, which ranks ninth-worst in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranks 96th with 29.3 points ceded per contest.

Below in this article, we'll provide all the details you need to know about how to view this game on CBS.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Indiana vs. Penn State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: University Park, Pennsylvania

University Park, Pennsylvania Venue: Beaver Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Indiana vs. Penn State Key Statistics

Indiana Penn State 311.7 (123rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 400 (75th) 366.1 (52nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 218.1 (1st) 113.7 (112th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 181.3 (34th) 198 (102nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 218.7 (79th) 10 (63rd) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (2nd) 6 (118th) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (13th)

Indiana Stats Leaders

Tayven Jackson has thrown for 914 yards on 60.9% passing while tossing two touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

Jaylin Lucas has rushed 55 times for a team-high 247 yards (35.3 per game) with two touchdowns. He also leads the team through the air, as his 29 receptions this season are good for 212 yards, and he's scored two touchdowns in the passing game.

Christian Turner has piled up 227 yards (on 52 carries) with two touchdowns.

Cam Camper has registered 17 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 285 (40.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 27 times and has one touchdown.

Donaven McCulley has caught 20 passes and compiled 224 receiving yards (32 per game) with one touchdown.

Penn State Stats Leaders

Drew Allar has thrown for 1,445 yards (206.4 ypg) to lead Penn State, completing 61% of his passes and collecting 13 touchdown passes this season.

Nicholas Singleton has 410 rushing yards on 98 carries with six touchdowns. He's also added 14 catches for 117 yards (16.7 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

Kaytron Allen has been handed the ball 87 times this year and racked up 401 yards (57.3 per game) with three touchdowns.

KeAndre Lambert-Smith's team-leading 454 yards as a receiver have come on 37 catches (out of 57 targets) with three touchdowns.

Theo Johnson has reeled in 16 passes while averaging 27.6 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Harrison Wallace III has racked up 15 catches for 161 yards, an average of 23 yards per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Penn State or Indiana gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.