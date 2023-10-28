The North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (4-3) hit the road for an MVFC showdown against the Indiana State Sycamores (0-7) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Alerus Center.

North Dakota is putting up 356.1 yards per game offensively this season (60th in the FCS), and is surrendering 368.0 yards per game (77th) on defense. Indiana State's offense has been bottom-25 in total offense this season, generating 251.7 total yards per game, which ranks eighth-worst in the FCS. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranks 91st with 385.9 total yards allowed per contest.

Read below where we dig deep into all of the details you need before this matchup begins, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Indiana State vs. North Dakota Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Grand Forks, North Dakota

Grand Forks, North Dakota Venue: Alerus Center

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Indiana State vs. North Dakota Key Statistics

Indiana State North Dakota 251.7 (120th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 356.1 (66th) 385.9 (82nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 368.0 (68th) 119.9 (84th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 143.0 (67th) 131.9 (117th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 213.1 (52nd) 4 (115th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 2 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (10th)

Indiana State Stats Leaders

Cade Chambers has racked up 589 yards on 65.9% passing while tossing two touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Plez Lawrence, has carried the ball 65 times for 333 yards (47.6 per game) with three touchdowns.

Justin Dinka has rushed for 236 yards on 61 carries.

Harry Van Dyne's 378 receiving yards (54.0 yards per game) are a team high. He has 25 receptions on 23 targets with one touchdown.

Dakota Caton has totaled 272 receiving yards (38.9 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 25 receptions.

Kevin Barnett has racked up 103 reciving yards (14.7 ypg) this season.

North Dakota Stats Leaders

Tommy Schuster has thrown for 1,264 yards (180.6 ypg) to lead North Dakota, completing 70.9% of his passes and tossing eight touchdown passes compared to one interception this season.

Gaven Ziebarth has racked up 499 yards on 66 carries while finding paydirt five times as a runner.

Luke Skokna has carried the ball 31 times for 148 yards (21.1 per game) and three touchdowns.

Bo Belquist's team-leading 412 yards as a receiver have come on 35 receptions (out of 36 targets) with three touchdowns.

Red Wilson has hauled in 18 receptions totaling 201 yards so far this campaign.

Jack Wright has racked up 13 catches for 149 yards, an average of 21.3 yards per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed North Dakota or Indiana State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.