According to our computer projection model, the Penn State Nittany Lions will defeat the Indiana Hoosiers when the two teams match up at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, October 28, which begins at 12:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Indiana vs. Penn State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Penn State (-31.5) Toss Up (45.5) Penn State 42, Indiana 5

Week 9 Big Ten Predictions

Indiana Betting Info (2023)

The Hoosiers is 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

Indiana has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 31.5 points or more this year (0-1).

The teams have hit the over in three of the Hoosiers' five games with a set total.

Indiana games this season have averaged an over/under of 50.1 points, 4.6 more than the point total in this matchup.

Penn State Betting Info (2023)

The Nittany Lions' record against the spread is 5-1-0.

Penn State is a perfect 1-0 ATS when playing as at least 31.5-point favorites.

This season, three of the Nittany Lions' six games have hit the over.

The average total for Penn State games this season has been 47.2, 1.7 points higher than the total for this game.

Hoosiers vs. Nittany Lions 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Penn State 39.7 9.7 48.8 5.5 27.7 15.3 Indiana 17.9 29.3 21.8 22.0 12.0 48.0

