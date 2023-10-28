MWC rivals will clash when the Fresno State Bulldogs (6-1) battle the UNLV Rebels (6-1). Below, we highlight the odds and best bets for you.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Fresno State vs. UNLV? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Fresno State vs. UNLV?

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Fresno, California

Fresno, California Venue: Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Fresno State 32, UNLV 26

Fresno State 32, UNLV 26 Fresno State has won four of the five games it was favored on the moneyline this season (80%).

The Bulldogs have played as a moneyline favorite of -300 or shorter in only two games this season, and they won both.

UNLV has entered the game as an underdog three times this season and won twice.

The Rebels have played as an underdog of +250 or more once this season and lost that game.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Bulldogs have an implied win probability of 75.0%.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: UNLV (+9.5)



UNLV (+9.5) Against the spread, Fresno State is 3-3-0 this year.

This season, the Bulldogs have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 9.5 points or more.

Against the spread, UNLV is 5-1-0 this year.

The Rebels covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 9.5 points or more.

Parlay your bets together on the Fresno State vs. UNLV matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (56.5)



Over (56.5) This season, three of Fresno State's seven games have gone over Saturday's over/under of 56.5 points.

There have been four UNLV games that have finished with a combined score higher than 56.5 points this season.

The total for the game of 56.5 is 13.2 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Fresno State (34 points per game) and UNLV (35.7 points per game).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Fresno State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.8 49 48.8 Implied Total AVG 30.7 38 27 ATS Record 3-3-0 1-1-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-3-0 1-1-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-1 2-0 2-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

UNLV

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55.8 58.5 53.2 Implied Total AVG 33.8 33 34.7 ATS Record 5-1-0 2-1-0 3-0-0 Over/Under Record 4-2-0 2-1-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 2-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-1 1-0 1-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.