After the second round of the Maybank Championship, Celine Boutier is in third at -10.

Looking to bet on Celine Boutier at the Maybank Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +450 to pick up the win this weekend. Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Maybank Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 26-28, 2023

October 26-28, 2023 Course: TPC Kuala Lumpur

TPC Kuala Lumpur Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Par: 72 / 6,596 yards

72 / 6,596 yards Boutier Odds to Win: +450 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Celine Boutier Insights

Over her last 20 rounds, Boutier has finished below par on 12 occasions, while also posting three bogey-free rounds and 17 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded the best score of the day in one of her last 20 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three rounds and the top 10 on eight occasions.

Boutier has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in five of her last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 12 times.

Boutier has finished atop the leaderboard once and has two top-five finishes in her past five tournaments.

In her past five tournaments, Boutier finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back twice. She carded a score better than average five times.

Boutier will attempt to extend her streak of made cuts to nine by qualifying for the weekend once again.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 18 -5 277 3 17 5 6 $2.2M

Other Players at the Maybank Championship

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Maybank Championship Insights and Stats

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,007 yards in the past year, while TPC Kuala Lumpur is set for a shorter 6,596 yards.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -4. At TPC Kuala Lumpur, the scoring average is lower at -6 per tournament.

Boutier will take to the 6,596-yard course this week at TPC Kuala Lumpur after having played courses with an average length of 6,606 yards during the past year.

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -1. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -6.

Boutier's Last Time Out

Boutier was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the BMW Ladies Championship , averaging 2.81 strokes to finish in the 86th percentile of the field.

She averaged 3.90 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the BMW Ladies Championship , which was good enough to land her in the 71st percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.97).

Boutier shot better than 56% of the competitors at the BMW Ladies Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.69 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.75.

Boutier carded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship , better than the field average of 2.6.

On the 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship , Boutier did not card a bogey or worse (the field averaged 2.4).

Boutier's nine birdies or better on par-4s at the BMW Ladies Championship were more than the tournament average of 7.3.

In that last competition, Boutier's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (the field's average was worse, at 6.0).

Boutier ended the BMW Ladies Championship recording a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 5.0 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the BMW Ladies Championship , Boutier recorded less bogeys or worse (one) than the field average of 1.2.

All statistics in this article reflect Boutier's performance prior to the 2023 Maybank Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.