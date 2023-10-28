The Butler Bulldogs (5-3) and the Valparaiso Beacons (1-6) play on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at the Bud and Jackie Sellick Bowl in a battle of Pioneer League opponents.

On the defensive side of the ball, Butler has been a top-25 unit, ranking 24th-best by allowing just 20.8 points per game. The offense ranks 29th (30.4 points per game). Valparaiso is accumulating 19.1 points per game on offense this season (98th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 30.4 points per game (93rd-ranked) on defense.

Butler vs. Valparaiso Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Bud and Jackie Sellick Bowl

Butler vs. Valparaiso Key Statistics

Butler Valparaiso 371.8 (24th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 261.7 (118th) 268.8 (26th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 281.6 (16th) 209.6 (13th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 83 (123rd) 162.1 (104th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 178.7 (88th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Butler Stats Leaders

Bret Bushka leads Butler with 1,279 yards (159.9 ypg) on 123-of-203 passing with nine touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He also has 378 rushing yards on 78 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Jyran Mitchell, has carried the ball 141 times for 958 yards (119.8 per game), scoring 12 times. He's also caught 14 passes for 122 yards and two touchdowns.

Ethan Loss' 386 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 29 times and has totaled 29 receptions and one touchdown.

Luke Wooten has hauled in 21 receptions totaling 190 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Ryan Lezon has a total of 169 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 15 throws and scoring four touchdowns.

Valparaiso Stats Leaders

Mikey Appel leads Valparaiso with 739 yards on 72-of-140 passing with six touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Ryan Mann, has carried the ball 49 times for 209 yards (29.9 per game) with two touchdowns.

Baret Labus has run for 128 yards across 35 attempts.

Solomon Davis has totaled 34 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 464 (66.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 27 times and has four touchdowns.

Brandon Jimenez has collected 232 receiving yards (33.1 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 14 receptions.

Chris Gundy's two targets have resulted in nine grabs for 156 yards and one touchdown.

