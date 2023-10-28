The Butler Bulldogs should win their matchup against the Valparaiso Beacons at 1:00 PM on Saturday, October 28, based on our computer model. If you're wanting more projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Butler vs. Valparaiso Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Butler (-14.8) 50.9 Butler 33, Valparaiso 18

Butler Betting Info (2022)

The Bulldogs won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover three times.

Last season, four of Bulldogs games hit the over.

Valparaiso Betting Info (2022)

The Beacons put together a 6-5-0 record against the spread last year.

The Beacons and their opponent combined to hit the over seven out of 11 times last season.

Bulldogs vs. Beacons 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Butler 30.4 20.8 37.0 21.5 23.8 20.0 Valparaiso 19.1 30.4 22.3 25.0 16.8 34.5

