Who Will Score a Goal in the NHL Today? - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
With six games on the NHL card Friday, you have plenty of chances to make an anytime goal-scorer bet. Continue reading for the odds on players from each matchup.
Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds
Kirill Kaprizov (Wild) +110 to score
Wild vs. Capitals
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, October 27
- Kaprizov's stats: 2 goals in 7 games
Alex Ovechkin (Capitals) +115 to score
Capitals vs. Wild
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, October 27
- Ovechkin's stats: 2 goals in 6 games
Jack Hughes (Devils) +115 to score
Devils vs. Sabres
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, October 27
- Hughes' stats: 4 goals in 6 games
Sebastian Aho (Hurricanes) +125 to score
Hurricanes vs. Sharks
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, October 27
- Aho's stats: 1 goal in 5 games
Jack Eichel (Golden Knights) +130 to score
Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Friday, October 27
- Eichel's stats: 3 goals in 7 games
Tage Thompson (Sabres) +130 to score
Sabres vs. Devils
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, October 27
- Thompson's stats: 3 goals in 7 games
Jonathan Marchessault (Golden Knights) +140 to score
Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Friday, October 27
- Marchessault's stats: 3 goals in 7 games
Elias Pettersson (Canucks) +145 to score
Canucks vs. Blues
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, October 27
- Pettersson's stats: 2 goals in 6 games
Mark Stone (Golden Knights) +150 to score
Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Friday, October 27
- Stone's stats: 1 goal in 7 games
Adrian Kempe (Kings) +155 to score
Kings vs. Coyotes
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, October 27
- Kempe's stats: 2 goals in 6 games
