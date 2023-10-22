When the Indianapolis Colts meet the Cleveland Browns in Week 7, Michael Pittman Jr. will face a Browns pass defense featuring Martin Emerson. For more stats and insights on this matchup, check out the following article.

Colts vs. Browns Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

Lucas Oil Stadium Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Michael Pittman Jr. Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Browns 48.6 8.1 27 82 7.54

Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Martin Emerson Insights

Michael Pittman Jr. & the Colts' Offense

Michael Pittman Jr. has hauled in 406 receiving yards on 40 receptions to pace his team this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Through the air, Indianapolis is ninth in the NFL in passing yards with 1,372 (228.7 per game) and 20th in yards per attempt (6.2).

With 140 points this season (ninth in NFL), the Colts have been clicking on offense.

Indianapolis is throwing the ball a lot compared to the rest of the league, ranking sixth in the NFL with 37 pass attempts per contest.

In the red zone, the Colts rank 11th in the league in pass attempts, airing it out 26 times this season. The team's pass rate in the red zone is 41.3%.

Martin Emerson & the Browns' Defense

Martin Emerson leads the team with one interception, while also recording 14 tackles, one TFL, and five passes defended.

Defensively, Cleveland is the best team against the pass in the league, at 607 yards allowed (121.4 per game).

The Browns have given up the fewest points in the NFL, 15.4 per game.

Cleveland has allowed one player to amass more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

Three players have hauled in a touchdown against the Browns this season.

Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Martin Emerson Advanced Stats

Michael Pittman Jr. Martin Emerson Rec. Targets 60 16 Def. Targets Receptions 40 5 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 10.2 4 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 406 14 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 67.7 2.8 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 176 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 8 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 1 1 Interceptions

