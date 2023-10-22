Will Michael Pittman Jr. Score a Touchdown Against the Browns in Week 7?
In the Week 7 game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Cleveland Browns at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Michael Pittman Jr. get into the end zone? Read on for odds and info on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.
Will Michael Pittman Jr. score a touchdown against the Browns?
Odds to score a TD this game: +163 (Bet $10 to win $16.30 if he scores a TD)
- This season Pittman has 40 catches (60 targets), leading his squad with 406 yards (67.7 per game) plus one TD.
- Pittman, in six games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.
Michael Pittman Jr. Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Jaguars
|11
|8
|97
|1
|Week 2
|@Texans
|12
|8
|56
|0
|Week 3
|@Ravens
|11
|9
|77
|0
|Week 4
|Rams
|5
|1
|15
|0
|Week 5
|Titans
|7
|5
|52
|0
|Week 6
|@Jaguars
|14
|9
|109
|0
