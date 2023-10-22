Jonathan Taylor will be up against the third-best rushing defense in the NFL when his Indianapolis Colts play the Cleveland Browns in Week 7, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

On the ground, Taylor has generated 37 yards after 14 carries (18.5 ypg). Also, Taylor makes an impact in the air attack with 62 receiving yards on six catches (31 ypg).

Taylor vs. the Browns

Taylor vs the Browns (since 2021): No games

No games No player has put up more than 100 yards on the ground in a game against the Browns in the 2023 season.

Cleveland has given up one or more rushing TDs to two opposing players this year.

The Browns have given up two or more rushing TDs to one opposing rusher this season.

The 79 rushing yards the Browns yield per outing makes them the third-ranked rush defense in the NFL this year.

Opponents of the Browns have put up three touchdowns on the ground (0.6 per game). The Browns' defense is sixth in the league in that category.

Jonathan Taylor Rushing Props vs. the Browns

Rushing Yards: 43.5 (-115)

Taylor Rushing Insights

Taylor has yet to hit the over on his rushing yards totals in his two opportunities this season.

The Colts pass on 57.2% of their plays and run on 42.8%. They are ninth in NFL play in points scored.

His team has attempted 166 rushes this season. He's taken 14 of those carries (8.4%).

Taylor has not found paydirt on the ground this year in two games.

He has four red zone rushing carries (10.8% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Taylor's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Jaguars 10/15/2023 Week 6 8 ATT / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 5 REC / 46 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 10/8/2023 Week 5 6 ATT / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs

