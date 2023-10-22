Gardner Minshew has a tough matchup when his Indianapolis Colts meet the Cleveland Browns in Week 7 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Browns allow 121.4 passing yards per game, best in the NFL.

Through the air this season, Minshew has racked up 882 passing yards (176.4 per game), completing 90 of 138 attempts (65.2%) for three TD throws and three picks. On six carries, Minshew has run for eight yards, and averaging 1.6 rushing yards per game.

Minshew vs. the Browns

Minshew vs the Browns (since 2021): No games

No games Cleveland has yet to allow an opposing quarterback to register 300 or more passing yards in aan outing this year.

The Browns have given up three players to throw one or more touchdowns in a game this season.

One opposing quarterback have thrown for at least two TDs in a game against Cleveland in 2023.

The Browns have not given up more than two passing touchdowns in an outing by any opposing quarterbacks this season.

The pass defense of the Browns is giving up 121.4 yards per contest this year, which ranks first in the NFL.

The Browns' defense is ranked first in the NFL with four passing TDs allowed so far this year.

Gardner Minshew Passing Props vs. the Browns

Passing Yards: 198.5 (-115)

198.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 0.5 (-208)

Minshew Passing Insights

The Colts pass on 57.2% of their plays and run on 42.8%. They are ninth in NFL play in points scored.

With 138 attempts for 882 passing yards, Minshew is 26th in NFL play with 6.4 yards per attempt.

In three of five games this year, Minshew completed a touchdown pass -- but he has no games with more than one.

He has 21.4% of his team's 14 offensive touchdowns this season (three).

Minshew has attempted 21 passes in the red zone (33.3% of his team's red zone plays).

Gardner Minshew Rushing Props vs the Browns

Rushing Yards: 6.5 (-110)

Minshew Rushing Insights

Minshew has fallen short of his rushing yards prop bet total in each of his two games played this season.

Minshew has not found paydirt on the ground this season in five games.

He has two red zone carries for 5.4% of the team share (his team runs on 58.7% of its plays in the red zone).

Minshew's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Jaguars 10/15/2023 Week 6 33-for-55 / 329 YDS / 1 TD / 3 INTs 2 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 10/8/2023 Week 5 11-for-14 / 155 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 9/24/2023 Week 3 27-for-44 / 227 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 9/17/2023 Week 2 19-for-23 / 171 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 9/10/2023 Week 1 0-for-2 / 0 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

